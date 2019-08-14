Trump on US-China Trade War: 'We Are Winning, Big Time'

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have imposed several tit-for-tat rounds of tariffs but have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal.

US President Donald Trump boasted that the US was winning its trade war with China, noting that "prices to us have not gone up", adding that the prices "in some cases, have come down".

We are winning, big time, against China. Companies & jobs are fleeing. Prices to us have not gone up, and in some cases, have come down. China is not our problem, though Hong Kong is not helping. Our problem is with the Fed. Raised too much & too fast. Now too slow to cut.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

On Tuesday, the US Trade Representative revealed that the US would postpone the decision to implement an additional 10 percent tariffs on some Chinese imports until 15 December, while noting that the 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports previously announced by President Donald Trump will go into effect on 1 September as scheduled.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW