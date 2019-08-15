ASAP Rocky ‘Very Disappointed’ About Swedish Court Verdict, Says 'Imma Keep Moving Forward'

On Wednesday, a Swedish court found the rapper guilty of assault but refused to name a prison term, adjudicating him for a “conditional sentence” instead.

US rapper ASAP Rocky reacted in Instagram to the Swedish court verdict which earlier found him guilty of assault.

“I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward. Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.”

On Wednesday, the court sentenced ASAP Rocky to a “conditional sentence” for assault, which means he would need to conduct another offense in Sweden to be placed behind bars. The performer was detained after a street brawl in Stockholm which took place on 30 June and was video-recorded and posted online.

The video suggested that the singer was provoked and acted in self-defense, which sparked massive support from fans around the world. The US president personally contacted the Swedish prime minister asking for the rapper’s release. The Swedish government maintains the position, however, that the Swedish judicial system is independent and that “everyone is equal before the law”.

ASAP Rocky was released from jail pending sentencing earlier this month and returned to the United States.