Beijing Urges US to Stop Meddling in Hong Kong After Trump Claims China Moving Troops to Border

US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday he had intelligence at hand that China was deploying troops at the Hong Kong border. Beijing has repeatedly advised foreign nations against interfering in its internal affairs.

China has called on the United States to stop meddling in Hong Kong, the day after President Donald Trump weighed in on the ongoing protests rocking the Asian financial hub.

China's Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that Hong Kong, a semiautonomous region in southern China, falls exclusively within the domain of its domestic affairs.

The ministry has also urged the US to stop "prying into Hong Kong affairs".

The comments came in response to Donald Trump's claims that Chinese troops have been moving to the border with Hong Kong.

Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Tensions have been high in Hong Kong for the past two months over a proposed bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

Although the Hong Kong government eventually suspended the bill following mass protests, which often resulted in violent clashes with police, people continue to protest, demanding that it be withdrawn completely. The protests have also gradually evolved into a broader movement demanding democratic reforms.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW