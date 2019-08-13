Register
20:48 GMT +313 August 2019
    Police officers advance toward anti-extradition bill protesters during a protest in Hong Kong

    Trump Claims He Has Intel That China is Moving Troops to Hong Kong Border

    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    1019

    Earlier Tuesday, addressing the ongoing protests rocking Hong Kong, China's permanent mission to the United Nations accused demonstrators of having shown a 'tendency of resorting to terrorism' by destroying public facilities, paralysing Hong Kong's airport, blocking public transport and using lethal weapons.

    US President Donald Trump has issued a tweet saying his intelligence services had informed him that Beijing was "moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong," adding that "Everyone should be calm and safe!"

    In another tweet issued minutes earlier, Trump said he and the United States were being blamed for "the problems going on in Hong Kong," adding that he couldn't imagine why this was the case.

    Last week, a State Department spokesperson called China a "thuggish regime" after Beijing disclosed personal information of a US diplomat who met with leaders of Hong Kong's 'pro-democracy movement', with China repeatedly urging US diplomats to stop meeting with anti-mainland protesters and to stop meddling in the city's affairs. On Friday, the State Department reiterated its concerns, accusing the Chinese media of going "from irresponsible to dangerous" in their reporting on US diplomats' activities in the city.

    On Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the protesters' recent violent behaviour was quickly pushing the autonomous Chinese city to a point of no return and "making it a dangerous place," citing the paralyzed airport, "the Cross-Harbour Tunnel blockade, attacks on police stations, Molotov cocktails and smoke bomb attacks," which she said had "plunged Hong Kong into the vortex of chaos."

    Hong Kong's international airport halted all flights for a second straight day on Tuesday as thousands of anti-government protesters staged a sit-in.

    Hong Kong, which returned to China in 1997 after the UK formally relinquished its administration of the former colony, saw an outbreak of mass protests starting in early June over an extradition bill which would allow the autonomous city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have a formal extradition agreement, including mainland China, Macau and Taiwan. The local government indefinitely suspended the bill, but protests have continued, with protesters demanding the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments, and other measures, including the withdrawal of criminal charges against protesters.

     

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

