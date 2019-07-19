Moscow on Reports of Downed Iranian Drone: Conflict Outbreak Possible in Persian Gulf

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that any incidents are possible in the Persian Gulf region, given the high concentration of different forces there, and stresses the need to prevent a conflict outbreak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday, commenting on reports about an Iranian drone being downed by the United States.

"We have paid attention to this report. The concentration of different countries' military forces and weapons in the Persian Gulf region is so high that any incidents are possible. The most important thing is to prevent an escalation", Ryabkov told reporters.

He stressed that the situation in the region is not just explosive, but fraught with conditions that could lead to a conflict breaking out.

"We regret that despite all our calls and all the calls of many other members of the global community, the United States persistently continues its policy of escalating tensions and putting Tehran under maximum pressure", the official added.

​The Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday that an Iranian drone had come within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being destroyed by US forces in a defensive action. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Iran has no information about this incident.