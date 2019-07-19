Moscow on Reports of Downed Iranian Drone: Conflict Outbreak Possible in Persian Gulf

"We have paid attention to this report. The concentration of different countries' military forces and weapons in the Persian Gulf region is so high that any incidents are possible. The most important thing is to prevent an escalation", Ryabkov told reporters.
He stressed that the situation in the region is not just explosive, but fraught with conditions that could lead to a conflict breaking out.
"We regret that despite all our calls and all the calls of many other members of the global community, the United States persistently continues its policy of escalating tensions and putting Tehran under maximum pressure", the official added.
#Iran rolls out ‘substantial’ offer to #Washington in exchange for lifting sanctions https://t.co/MP7dcpVrkR pic.twitter.com/AZIlsdVtCx— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 19, 2019
The Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday that an Iranian drone had come within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being destroyed by US forces in a defensive action. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Iran has no information about this incident.
