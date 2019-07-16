Merkel Sitting Again For 2nd Time Since Latest Shaking Episode

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen sat down for national anthems although the protocol would usually require them to be standing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has once again broken a protocol by sitting during the national anthem as she received new Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu on Tuesday.

Germany’s chancellor has suffered several public trembling episodes for the last month. The first episode occurred in mid-June, when she could be seen shivering next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was explained by her team as dehydration on a hot day.

A week later, the senior official was captured on a video, shaking at a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Last week, Merkel suffered a new bout of tremors at a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin.

During the latest incident, the German chancellor and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen broke the protocol by sitting during the national anthem. According to media reports, Merkel was the one to ask for the change.

