Iran Raises Enrichment of Uranium, Blames Europe for Failure to Fulfill Commitments to Nuclear Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the country had exceeded the 300 kilogram (660 pound) enriched uranium stockpile limit set out by the 2015 deal, a fact that was then confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency. As explained by President Rouhani, Iran's move is an attempt to save the nuclear deal.

Iranian authorities have announced that the country's enrichment of uranium would suprass 3.6% "in a few hours", which is above the limit set under the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran has also vowed to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal every 60 days.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Europe has failed to fulfill its commitments to the JCPOA, while "the doors of diplomacy are still open." However, new initiatives are required.

The announcement comes six days after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif announced that Tehran would enrich its uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal, and it will maintain enrichment at a level that it considers necessary.

Commenting on the decision, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani explained that the "Iran’s move to reduce its commitments is not aimed at undermining the JCPOA, but also an attempt to save it; because we believe that if we don’t do anything, the deal will be lost."

Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to be "careful with threats" in a Twitter post. Washington has also urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to hold a special session to address concerns of Iran's nuclear activity, US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced on Friday.

In its turn, the EU has been voicing strong support to the nuclear deal. Particularly, on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart in which they agreed to seek conditions for restarting talks between all parties to the nuclear deal by July 15.

Russia, a party to the nuclear deal alongside European states, has also reacted to Iran's announcement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stating that Iran had exceeded its enriched uranium stockpile limits due to US sanctions prohibiting the purchase of excessive uranium from Tehran.

On May 8, Iran announced that it was partially discontinuing its obligations under the JCPOA. The decision came exactly a year after the United States fully withdrew from the nuclear agreement and reimposed wide-ranging sanctions on Iran.

Iran also gave the other nuclear deal signatories — China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom — an ultimatum, given them 60 days to shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions or else risk it further reducing its commitments.

Earlier, Donald Trump confirmed that the Pentagon will deploy 1,500 more troops to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran.

The United States scrapped the sanctions waivers on Iranian oil in May. The waivers were issued last year, after President Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and placed tough banking, energy and other restrictions on the country.