Iran Will 'Never Be Allowed to Enrich Uranium at Any Level' - Pompeo

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif confirmed earlier that Tehran had stockpiled more than 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of enriched uranium.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier in a statement that Washington is calling on the international community to immediately impose and enforce a total ban on all Iran activities involving the enrichment of nuclear materials.

In a separate statement, Pompeo claimed Monday that Tehran "uses its nuclear program to extort the international community".

Iran's regime has taken new steps to advance its nuclear ambitions. Once again, the regime uses its nuclear program to extort the international community and threaten regional security. The world’s top sponsor of terrorism can never be allowed to enrich uranium at any level. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) 1 July 2019

Earlier in the day, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders echoed Pompeo's remarks in a statement, stressing that the hat nonproliferation standard of "no enrichment for Iran" must be restored.

"We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran", Sanders said.

Last week, the United States imposed a new batch of sanctions against Tehran, targeting, in particular, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Washington also said it was preparing sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

On 8 May, Iran announced it would partially discontinue its obligations under the JCPOA. The decision came a year after US President Donald Trump announced it was withdrawing the United States from the nuclear agreement and re-imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Iran.

On the same day, Iran gave the other nuclear deal signatories — China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom — an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano has confirmed that Iran had exceeded the limit of 300 kilograms (661 pounds) for enriched uranium.

The US-Iran strife has significantly escalated the security situation in the Middle East. The United States, in particular, has started building up its military presence in the region in what US National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran.