Watch White House Press Secretary Grisham Being Hurt in Scuffle at Trump-Kim Meeting

A video of a minor scuffle between North Korean journalists and the White House press pool has been made public by South Korean media, showing Grisham pushing a man aside to let US reporters get in the meeting room.
#NEW on @OANN: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gets into a scuffle with North Koreas to move members of the U.S. press pool into position to cover Pres. Trump and North Korean leader Kim, calling it “an all out brawl.” pic.twitter.com/D2bDSs6mfd— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) 30 июня 2019 г.
Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un met in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and shook hands, reviving hopes for an improvement in ties between the two countries.
