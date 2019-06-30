Register
13:48 GMT +330 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013

    US Congressman Roasts Google Over Alleged Email Branding Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro as 'Nazis'

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    World
    Get short URL
    0 13

    Project Veritas has shared what it claims is a leaked email from Google employees discussing disabling certain features for conservative YouTube users they label "Nazis", amid the company being been hit with allegations of political bias.

    US Representative for Texas and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw has ripped into Google after watchdog group Project Veritas reported that the company's employees had branded conservative political commentators Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, and Dennis Prager as "Nazis".

    "Two of three of these people are Jewish, very religious Jews, and yet you think they're Nazis. It begs the questions: What kind of education do people at Google have so they think that religious Jews are Nazis? [..] It's pretty disturbing. Do you believe in hate speech? How do you define that? Can you give me a quick definition right now? Is it written down somewhere at Google?" Crenshaw asked a Google executive during a House hearing.

    Crenshaw continued by saying that since there's this "common thread in this country that [Nazis] are bad and that they're evil and that they should be destroyed" then if Big Tech calls people Nazis "you can make the argument that's inciting violence".

    Project Veritas claimed earlier this week that it had obtained a leaked email from within Google's "transparency and ethics" team, where an alleged employee, Liam Hopkins, wrote: "today it is often 1 or 2 steps to Nazis, if we understand that PragerU, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro et al are nazis using the dog whistles..."

    Hopkins then appears to be discussing a feature that recommends more videos to watch on the Google-owned video-sharing platform, YouTube.

    "I can receive these recommendations regardless of the content of what I’m looking at, and I have recorded thousands of internet users sharing the same experience. I don’t think correctly identifying far-right content is beyond our capabilities. But if it is, why not go with Meredith’s suggestion of disabling the suggestions feature? This could be a significant step in terms of user trust", Hopkins continued.

    Peterson, a Canadian clinical psychologist, turned to sarcasm while reacting to the news via Twitter...

    ...Ben Shapiro wasn't that amused and called out YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on the micro-blogging platform, saying that he "would love to discuss" the embarrassing situation with her:

    PragerU, a US non-profit founded by conservative radio talk show host Dennis Prager, took to Twitter as well to ridicule the use of the word "Nazi" for two Jews - Shapiro and Prager - who have repeatedly condemned anti-Semitism, the Holocaust, and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

    YouTube, meanwhile, has issued a statement to "clarify" that it applies its policies "fairly and without political bias", and "all creators are held to the same standard".

    Over the past few weeks, Google and YouTube have faced multiple accusations of political bias against conservative views and independent media sites, as well as suppression of free speech following the adoption of new "anti-hate speech" guidelines.

    The platforms have suspended various content creators, conservative commentators, and even educational channels in line with its policy, which block videos "alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status". The tech giants have, however, denied the allegations of political bias against conservatives.

    Tags:
    Nazis, Nazi, conservatives, conservative, YouTube, Project Veritas, email leak, emails, Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, political bias, bias, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Pageant Krasa Rossii-2019 in Moscow
    Pretty as a Picture: 'The Beauty of Russia' Pageant Finds Its Winner
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse