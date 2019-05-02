Man Arrested After Sending ‘Serious’ Death Threats to Ben Shapiro

A man was arrested in Washington on Wednesday after reportedly making death threats against conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro told Fox News he couldn't comment on pending legal proceedings but confirmed the situation, thanking law enforcement "for their quick and hard work here."

Thanks to local and federal law enforcement for their quick and hard work here. Stay safe out there, everyone! https://t.co/XHR4wpDo5c — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 1, 2019

Sources told TMZ that the suspect reportedly threatened both Shapiro and his family with “extremely serious” threats.

READ MORE: Ocasio-Cortez Riles Public With Holocaust Poem in Defence of 'Anti-Semite' Omar

Shapiro, who currently serves as editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire and hosted an election show on Fox News last year, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department related to the threats, according to TMZ. The agency created a joint task force to look for the suspect.