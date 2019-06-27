Register
21:02 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    State flags of Russia and China are flown on destroyer Shijiazhuang during the Russian-Chinese exercise Naval Interaction 2017

    Pentagon Chief Calls Russia 'Instigator of Aggression in Europe', Says China a Threat to World Order

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    World
    Get short URL
    13214

    Mark Esper, who replaced Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan last week, arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for a two-day security conference with fellow NATO defence ministers.

    Russia and China remain the US's main global strategic competitors, and Moscow is the "instigator" of aggression in Europe, newly minted Secretary of Defence Mark Esper has claimed.

    "As we all know, the instigator of aggression in Europe today is Russia. Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Russia still seeks veto power over its neighbours, and interferes in the sovereign democratic processes of other countries," the Pentagon chief said, without elaborating.

    "Moscow's military activities in the Middle East, in Venezuela, and elsewhere, prolong human suffering and provide cover to autocrats," Esper continued.

    According to the US defence chief, Russia is now carrying out a "robust military modernisation campaign" aimed, among other things, at spending "$28 billion by 2020 upgrading its strategic nuclear triad."

    Earlier this year, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) calculated that Russia's total defence spending amounted $63.8 billion in 2018, compared to $649 billion in spending by the US the same year. The US' NATO allies France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Australia, Canada and Turkey also made it into the top 15 countries in terms of total military spending, laying out between $19-63.8 billion for defence in 2018. The alliance's total defence expenditures are expected to exceed $1 trillion in 2019.

    Regarding spending on nuclear rearmament, the US is presently in the middle of a 30-year, $1.5 trillion modernisation of its nuclear arsenal, with the Trump administration seeking to increase that figure to account for missile defence technology.

    Russia has repeatedly criticised NATO's eastward expansion since the end of the Cold War, which has been carried out despite verbal commitments to Moscow in 1990 not to expand the alliance beyond the former borders of East Germany following Germany's unification. Since 2000, NATO has incorporated every member of the former Warsaw Pact, the Baltic republics and several countries from the former Yugoslavia, and has deployed thousands of troops and missile defence components in Eastern Europe along Russia's borders.

    Chinese 'Attempt to Rework International Order'

    Turning to China, Esper accused that country of trying "to gain dominance in the 5G realm" as "part of a persistent effort by Beijing to rework the international order to its advantage."

    "We have seen this with China's militarization of global commons, its predatory economics, and its state-sponsored threats to intellectual property. NATO is awake to this threat, and we are adapting ourselves as prudence demands," Esper said.

    The US is in the midst of a trade war with China in a number of areas including technology and economic competition in Europe and the Third World, and geopolitical and military rivalry in the East and South China seas. Last month, after banning Chinese tech giant Huawei from operating in the US, the Trump administration attempted to force the US' European partners to do the same, despite the company's competitive prices on 5G technology.

    In the South China Sea, the US has carried out numerous 'freedom of navigation' missions in and around sea and island territories which Beijing claims are its territory. China has repeatedly criticised these operations. 

    Related:

    NATO Pays 'Very Close Attention' to Activities of Russia, China in Europe
    President Xi Jinping to Attend Russia-India-China Talks at G20 Summit in Osaka
    Russia-India-China Meet on G-20 Sidelines to Have Long-Term Policy Implications - Analyst
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse