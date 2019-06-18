Register
20:34 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Top from left: Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, and bottom from left: Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart.

    And Then There Were Five: Dominic Raab Eliminated From Tory Leadership Contest

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Theresa May will step down as caretaker prime minister on 22 July and be replaced by one of two candidates chosen by Conservative Party members after a postal ballot. The new leader will be thrown straight in the deep end and tasked with delivering some form of Brexit.

    Boris Johnson remains well clear of his rivals after the second round of voting among MPs for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

    Only one candidate - Dominic Raab - has been eliminated after failing to reach the required threshold of 33 votes on Tuesday, 18 June.

    Mr Johnson topped the poll with 126 votes, Jeremy Hunt came second on 46 and Michael Gove got 41.

    But Rory Stewart got 37 and Sajid Javid scraped over the line with 33.

    ​Those five contenders will now take part in a live television debate on Tuesday evening before a third and final ballot on Thursday, June 20.

    The two who make it through after that will find themselves on a ballot paper which will be sent out to the Conservative Party’s 160,000 members and they will choose the winner next month.

    Mr Johnson is growing stronger as every day goes by - on Monday, 17 June, Andrea Leadsom, the former leader of the House of Commons who bowed out of the leadership race last week, gave her backing to him.

    She told LBC Radio Mr Johnson "will be a very good leader for our country."

    ​He has also received the support of the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who quit the contest over the weekend after getting only 20 votes in the first round.

    Mr Johnson won 114 votes in the first round.

    Theresa May stepped down as party leader earlier this month after failing to get Parliament's approval for her Brexit deal.

    ​Mr Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit by the new deadline set by the EU - 31 October - and has said he will consider a no deal Brexit if it is the only option left.

    Mr Hunt, who is the Foreign Secretary, and Mr Gove, the Environment Secretary, have also promised to deliver Brexit but differ slightly in their approaches to the issue.

    ​The EU says it will not reopen negotiations over Brexit, which makes it likely that whoever is the new prime minister they will have to choose between pushing through a slightly amended version of Theresa May’s deal or throwing it in the bin and going for a no deal Brexit.

    But many Tory MPs are steadfastly opposed to a no deal Brexit, which they fear will hit trade, and could team up with Labour and the Liberal Democrats to block such a course of action in Parliament.

    Mr Raab said during his campaign he would be prepared to prorogue Parliament and push through Brexit without MPs’ approval but Mr Johnson has not so far matched that threat.

    Mr Johnson is popular with grassroots Tory party members and is widely expected to win the vote next month.

    He has an innate ability to energise voters and even get support from Labour supporters but he has a long record of making misleading and false statements, verbal gaffes and an inattention to detail during his time as Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary.

     

    Tags:
    Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Leadership bid, leadership, Conservative Party, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse