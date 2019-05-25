UK Health Minister Matt Hancock Launches Bid to Become Next PM

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation on Friday as the Tory leader, effective 7 June. May underlined that she would continue to lead the government until her successor is chosen.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced his intention to stand for the post of the Conservative party leader to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.

.@MattHancock announces he will run to be Tory leader @BBCr4today — John Stevens (@johnestevens) 25 мая 2019 г.

In a Saturday interview with BBC Radio 4 Today, Mr. Hancock underlined that he was vying for the post as the UK needs "a leader for the future, not just now".

READ MORE: A 'Game of Thrones': What Happens To Brexit After PM May Leaves No 10?

The forty-year-old politician underscored the necessity of the UK's withdrawal from the European bloc prior to a general election, adding that he did not want another Brexit delay but couldn't rule it out.

Hancock has become the latest Cabinet member to join the race following May's announcement of her resignation.

Earlier, former foreign minister Boris Johnson, incumbent Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and former work and pensions minister Esther McVey declared that they would run for the top position.

READ MORE: Almost 30% of British Think Boris Johnson Would Make Good Prime Minister — Poll

Theresa May announced her resignation after three failed attempts to resolve the Brexit conundrum.

© REUTERS / Toby Melville WATCH Theresa May's Voice Break as She Nearly Cries Announcing Resignation

Britain was initially scheduled to withdraw from the bloc on 29 March as the May government and Brussels had agreed on a withdrawal deal. However, the agreement was rejected by the UK Parliament.

The Brexit deadline was subsequently postponed to 31 October, forcing the UK to take part in European Parliament elections.