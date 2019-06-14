Register
    In this file photo taken on May 01, 2019 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven out of Southwark Crown Court in London, after having been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012

    Former Ecuadorian President Calls People Willing to Extradite Assange to US ‘Executioners’

    © AFP 2019 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    World
    Get short URL
    0 50

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa described those willing to extradite founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks Julian Assange from the United Kingdom to the United States as executioners.

    Earlier in the day, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed an extradition order for Assange to face charges in the United States.

    Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives to attend the weekly meeting of the Cabinet at 10 Downing Street in central London on May 21, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Billy No-Mates? UK Home Sec Sajid Javid Wasn't Invited to Dinner With Trump, Calls it 'Odd'

    “That is what we have warned about. That was a great lie. Let the world and history always remember who these executioners are,” Correa, who was the Ecuadorian leader when the country granted asylum to Assange, wrote on his Twitter page.

    Assange was arrested in London on April 11 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

    If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.

    Related:

    PHOTOS of Julian Assange Allegedly From UK Prison LEAKED Online
    Ex-Ecuadoran Foreign Minister Believes Assange to Be Extradited to US From UK
    WikiLeaks Chief Editor Reveals Details of Assange's Medical Examination in Prison
    Tags:
    extradition, Sajid Javid, Rafael Correa, Julian Assange, USA, UK
