Former Ecuadorian President Calls People Willing to Extradite Assange to US ‘Executioners’

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa described those willing to extradite founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks Julian Assange from the United Kingdom to the United States as executioners.

Earlier in the day, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that he had signed an extradition order for Assange to face charges in the United States.

“That is what we have warned about. That was a great lie. Let the world and history always remember who these executioners are,” Correa, who was the Ecuadorian leader when the country granted asylum to Assange, wrote on his Twitter page.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11 and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he claimed asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK capital to avoid being extradited to Sweden, where he faced sexual assault charges and possibly being sent to the United States after that.

If extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges, the whistleblower may face up to 175 years in prison.