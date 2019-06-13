UK Home Secretary Signs Request for Assange's Extradition to the US

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that he has signed a request for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States.
Speaking on the Today Programme on Thursday morning, the minister said Assange was "rightly behind bars."
"There's an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow but yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it and that will be going in front of the courts tomorrow," Javid said.
According to the minister, while it's "ultimately" up to the court to determine Assange's fate, "there is a very important part of it for the home secretary and I want to see justice done at all times and we've got a legitimate extradition request, so I've signed it..."
On Wednesday, Assange's father said his son has undergone "considerable change" since the two met last Christmas, including losing about 20 pounds, but remains "clearly optimistic" that he will not be extradited.
Journalists and activists have warned that the US' charges against Assange are a potential blow to freedom of speech and investigative journalism.
