US Justice Department Delivers Assange's Extradition Request to UK Authorities - Reports

According to the news outlet's source that chose to remain anonymous, the request was sent on Thursday.
According to a US-UK treaty, any extradition request must be filed within 60 days of an arrest and Assange was arrested on April 11 at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
On June 14, a London court is expected to hold the first hearing on Assange's potential extradition to the United States.
Assange is currently serving 50 weeks in a London jail for violating his bail conditions in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges.
