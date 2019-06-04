US Ends Visas For Group Educational Trips to Cuba - Treasury

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US sanctions against Cuba will be strengthened to prohibit visas for school and other groups seeking contact with residents on the Caribbean Island, the Treasury Department announced on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the newly announced changes to non-family travel to Cuba, OFAC [Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control] is amending the regulations to remove the authorization for group people-to-people educational travel," the Treasury said in a press release.

Treasury also announced a ban on US exports to Cuba of passenger and recreational boats as well as private and corporate aircraft, the release said.

President Donald Trump has unravelled a series of Obama administration policies intended to normalize relations with Cuba and encourage increased US travel to the island.

In April, Trump overturned prohibitions imposed by the past three US presidents against lawsuits by American citizens seeking compensation for property seized by Cuba following the nation’s revolution 60 years ago.