Theresa May to Confront Trump Over Huawei’s Role in UK 5G Network – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is on a collision course with UK Prime Minister Theresa May over Huawei’s role in the UK 5G Internet network, local media said Tuesday.

"This prime minister… hasn't got to make any apologies for a quite tough stance which she has taken where she sees our interests engaged by China," a senior British government official told The Times newspaper.

The official stressed that the two allies shared intelligence over highly secure channels, rather than public networks, "and there is absolutely no question of any decision being taken which could compromise that."

Washington has blacklisted the Chinese tech giant for allegedly spying for Beijing and has threatened to stop sharing intelligence with London if it goes forward with its plan to let Huawei supply components for its high-speed broadband Internet.

Trump is meeting with May at Downing Street later on Tuesday. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is also present after Washington reportedly questioned the sense in having talks with the outgoing prime minister.

The US president has been in London since Monday. He spent the first day of his state visit meeting the Queen, with whom he spoke of deep historic ties between the two nations. Anti-Trump rallies have been gaining momentum across the United Kingdom and look set to peak on Tuesday, with tens of thousands turning up in London.