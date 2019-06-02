Pompeo Urges Allies to Recognise Security Risks of Work With China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Bern, Switzerland where the two are discussing a variety of issues including China and Iran.

Washington-Tehran relations

The US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in the course of his talks with the Swiss foreign minister that Washington is ready to have a conversation with the Islamic Republic when it 'behaves like a normal nation'. He added that the problems in US-Iranian bilateral ties stem from the 40 years of Islamic regime in Iran, not Washington's sanctions.

Pompeo added that the United States is prepared to talk with Iran without preconditions.

He applauded Switzerland's efforts of representing missing and detained citizens in Iran, adding that the repatriation of detained US citizens is President Trump's top foreign policy priority.

At the same time, Pompeo pledged to pursue efforts to combat Iran's 'malign' policy.

US-China Trade

Touching upon the issue of China, Mike Pompeo has stated that allies need to recognise the security risks of dealing with China.

The senior official said that the US will try to explore a bilateral trade agreement with China and is hopeful about getting a good outcome. The Swiss minister, in his turn, expressed his country's satisfaction with US-Chinese commitment to a potential trade deal.

Ignazio added that he had discussed the role his country could play in relations between the US, China and Russia.

