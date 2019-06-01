Iran Willing to Talk if Other Side Shows Respect, Follows Int’l Rules - Rouhani

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated earlier in the day that Tehran does not need mediators in its negotiations with Washington, but the decision on dialogue should be made at the highest level.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran is willing to hold talks if the other side shows respect and follows international rules, but not if it issues orders to negotiate, Fars News Agency reported.

"We are for logic and talks if (the other side) sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate", Rouhani said.

The statement comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that to ensure meaningful talks, Washington should return to fulfilling its obligations on the nuclear deal, from which it withdrew last year.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in turn, stressed on 29 May that Tehran would not negotiate with the United States. However, Rouhani did not rule out the possibility of negotiations with the United States if Washington lifts sanctions on Tehran and abandons its policy of 'oppressing' Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stressed that he was open to negotiations with Iran, if Tehran showed such a desire. The US State Department pointed out that Washington was not against the possibility of using mediators that can present its position during this dialogue.

In recent weeks, the United States has stepped up its forces in the Middle East in what US National Security Adviser John Bolton has called a clear and unmistakable message to Iran. The new US deployments in the region include an aircraft carrier strike group, Patriot missiles, B-52 bombers and F-15 fighters, according to the Pentagon.