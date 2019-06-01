Mexico, US to Hold Tariff Talks on Wednesday – Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mexican and US foreign ministers will meet in Washington on Wednesday for talks that will seek to head off US tariffs on all Mexican imports, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced Friday.

"I inform you that the summit to resolve the US dispute with our country will be held on Wednesday in Washington," he tweeted.

Ebrard, who flew to Washington via Houston earlier in the day, said the US delegation would be headed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

READ MORE: Trump Tariffs on Mexico to Have ‘Severe' Consequences for Texas — US Lawmaker

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that a 5 percent import tax would be imposed on all Mexican goods starting June 10 until Mexico stops illegal migrants coming through its territory. The duty will increase 5 percent every month until it reaches 25 percent.