Mexico, US to Hold Tariff Talks on Wednesday – Foreign Minister

"I inform you that the summit to resolve the US dispute with our country will be held on Wednesday in Washington," he tweeted.
US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that a 5 percent import tax would be imposed on all Mexican goods starting June 10 until Mexico stops illegal migrants coming through its territory. The duty will increase 5 percent every month until it reaches 25 percent.
