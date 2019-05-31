Register
13:10 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a joint investigation team present the preliminary results of the criminal investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 , in Nieuwegein, on September 28, 2016

    Malaysian PM Says Probe Into MH17 Crash Politicised to Pin Blame on Russia

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad has expressed his dissatisfaction over the fact that the investigation into the 2014 crash of the Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing in Ukraine was not conducted in an impartial manner with Kuala Lumpur's participation but was rather focused on simply pinning the blame on Russia for political reasons.

    Speaking at a press conference at the Japanese Foreign Correspondents' Club on Thursday, the prime minister also noted that Malaysia should be allowed to participate in examining the plane's flight recorder.

    "For some reasons, Malaysia was not allowed to check the black box to see what happened. We don't know why we are excluded from the examination but from the very beginning, we see too much politics in it and the idea was not to find out how this happened but seems to be concentrated on trying to pin it to the Russians. This is not a neutral kind of examination", the prime minister said, as quoted by the Malaysian National News Agency.

    READ MORE: MH17 Investigators Ignored Russian Data on Missile That Hit Boeing — Official

    The prime minister pointed out that he did not believe that the missile, which is believed to have downed the plane, had been launched by such a "disciplined" party as Russia, and stressed that there was not enough evidence to state that Russia was indeed responsible for the crash.

    "They are accusing Russia but where is the evidence? We know the missile that brought down the plane is a Russian type missile, but it could also be made in Ukraine. You need strong evidence to show it was fired by the Russians, it could be by the rebels in Ukraine, it could be Ukrainian government because they too have the same missile", Mahathir said.

    A member of self-defense unit stands at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine. (File)
    © REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev
    'Shocking Truth': JIT Seeks to Exonerate Kiev of Blame - Russian Prosecution on MH17 Crash Probe
    The Boeing, which was on its MH17 flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on 17 July 2014. All 298 people, mostly from the Netherlands, who were on board the plane were killed.

    The Dutch-led joint investigation team (JIT) claimed that the plane had been allegedly downed by a Buk missile that belonged to the Russian Armed Forces and had been delivered to the militia in the Donbass region. The militia, in turn, insists that it did not possess weapons that could hit a target at such an altitude.

    Russia, which has been excluded from partaking in the investigation, also repeatedly denied the accusations about its involvement in the tragedy, arguing that it had provided JIT with evidence proving that it was Ukraine's Buk systems that hit the Boeing, but the information had been ignored by the investigators.

    Related:

    Main Reason for MH17 Crash is Ukraine's Failure to Close Its Airspace - Source
    MH17 Shocking Truth: JIT Seeks to Exonerate Kiev of Blame - Russian Prosecutor
    MH17 Investigators Ignored Russian Data on Missile That Hit Boeing - Official
    European Rights Court Backs Collective Action Against Russia Over MH17 Downing
    Tags:
    MH17, Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Donetsk, Ukraine, Russia, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse