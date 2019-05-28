Afghan Politicians Arrive in Moscow for Intra-Afghan Conference on Wednesday – Ambassador

A 14-member Taliban delegation led by the group's co-founder, Mullah Baradar Akhund, has departed for Moscow from Qatar, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.
"The deputy leader of Islamic Emirate, Mullah Baradar Akhund, leading a high level delegation, left Qatar for Russia," the spokesman specified.
"The [Taliban] delegation will also meet senior Russian officials," Mujahid added.
The Intra-Afghan Peace Conference will follow the commemoration ceremony of the 100th anniversary of Afghan-Russian diplomatic relations later on Tuesday.
A Russian official earlier said on condition of anonymity that Moscow would host a conference where both Afghan government and Taliban would hold direct talks for the first time. A source close to Taliban has confirmed the information.
Moscow will host a special meeting to mark the centennial of diplomatic relations with Kabul on Tuesday. The gathering at President-Hotel in the center of the Russian capital will bring together Russian Foreign Ministry officials, employees of the Afghan embassy in Moscow, Afghan politicians and experts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to deliver a speech at the event's opening.
