Local Daesh Commander Killed in Raid in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A local Daesh* commander and four militants were killed in a raid carried out by the Afghan Special forces in Nangarhar province in the east of the country, local media reported on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in Deh Bala district on Friday, the Interior Ministry said, cited by the Khaama Press News Agency. Six more Daesh sympathizers were injured during the raid.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Daesh terrorist group. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

READ MORE: Afghan President Prolongs Ceasefire With Taliban After Daesh Suicide Attack

The Taliban, which has been engaged in a years-long conflict with Kabul, opposes Daesh because the Taliban militants are not willing to give up the areas that they control to those who have come from other regions or abroad.

The IS-K (a branch of the Daesh terrorist organization, which is banned in Russia) has carried out numerous attacks in Kabul, sparking protests in the capital that pushed the government to begin a crackdown on the terrorist group. The IS-K has recently started to conduct fewer attacks in Kabul and instead focused on empowering their strongholds in remote provinces.

Meanwhile, Kabul has secretly agreed to join its efforts with the Taliban in the fight against their common enemy, the IS-K, after the terrorist group extended its control over the country's northeastern Kunar province, provincial governor Abdul Satar Mirzakwal has told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Taliban Leader Calls on Supporters to Stop Fighting Against Daesh — Reports

"We agreed with the Taliban to jointly push back IS-K, who recently seized new areas in the Kunar province. We asked the Taliban for help [in fighting] against IS-K. The fighting is ongoing and IS-K is being pushed back", Mirzakwal has said.

The Afghan government has covertly agreed with the Taliban to avoid attacking its forces in the regions where they are fighting the IS-K.

According to the governor, Daesh terrorists are not committed to any human or Islamic values, unlike the Afghan government and the Taliban, and therefore must be eradicated.

* Daesh (ISIS/IS/ISIL), IS-K, Taliban — are terrorist groups banned in Russia and a number of other countries.