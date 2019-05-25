Moscow Rules Out Exchange of US Citizen Whelan for Russia's Butina - Ryabkov

"This is completely ruled out, given that he [Whelan] has not been sentenced. The exchange proposals concerned only Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko from our side; about the transfer of the convicted persons. Everything else, any conversations that were offered by other personalities are just speculation, there is nothing like that", Ryabkov said.
According to the deputy minister, the statements of the US Embassy will not affect the situation.
"The statements of the US Embassy that no evidence has been presented do not change anything in this regard", the diplomat said.
READ MORE: US Spy Suspect Whelan Says Investigator From Russian FSB Threatens His Life
At the same time, Ryabkov noted that Russia was still ready to exchange Bout and Yaroshenko.
"There is no interest in this scheme from the US side, but we are not putting it aside, we confirm our readiness… I do not know what Whelan will be sentenced with, and whether it would be expedient to involve Mr. Whelan in some such a scheme," Ryabkov said.
Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December on charges of espionage. Earlier on Friday, a Moscow court extended his arrest until August 29. Whelan denies the charges and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend’s wedding. If convicted, Whelan faces up to 20 years in prison. Russian officials have so far refused to release details with respect to the charges against Whelan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)