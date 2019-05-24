US Spy Suspect Whelan Says Investigator From Russian FSB Threatens His Life

"FSB Captain [Aleksey] Khizhnyak is acting unprofessionally, he humiliates me and threatens my life", Whelan said, through his interpreter.
At the ongoing hearing the court has decides whether to extend Whelan's arrest until 29 August.
"To extend defendant Whelan's detention measure for three months, until 29 August 2019", judge Sergey Ryabtsev read out the court's decision.
Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December on charges of espionage. Whelan denies the charges and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend’s wedding. In late March, his pretrial detention was extended until 28 May despite his lawyer's request to allow him to defend himself while under a house arrest.
READ MORE: Moscow Court Extends Custody for Espionage Suspect Whelan Until May 28
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that the US embassy was being "hysterical" and the country's law enforcement agencies were working on Whelan's case.
If convicted, Whelan faces up to 20 years in prison. Russian officials have so far not released details with respect to the charges against Whelan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)