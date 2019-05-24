US Spy Suspect Whelan Says Investigator From Russian FSB Threatens His Life

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US citizen Paul Whelan, who is kept in Russian custody on espionage suspicions, said on 24 May during a hearing in a Moscow court that the investigator, who serves as a captain of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), was threatening his life, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"FSB Captain [Aleksey] Khizhnyak is acting unprofessionally, he humiliates me and threatens my life", Whelan said, through his interpreter.

At the ongoing hearing the court has decides whether to extend Whelan's arrest until 29 August.

"To extend defendant Whelan's detention measure for three months, until 29 August 2019", judge Sergey Ryabtsev read out the court's decision.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December on charges of espionage. Whelan denies the charges and insists he came to Russia to attend a friend’s wedding. In late March, his pretrial detention was extended until 28 May despite his lawyer's request to allow him to defend himself while under a house arrest.

Meanwhile, the US embassy voiced concern over it said was Russia's failure to provide evidence of Whelan's guilt.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that the US embassy was being "hysterical" and the country's law enforcement agencies were working on Whelan's case.

If convicted, Whelan faces up to 20 years in prison. Russian officials have so far not released details with respect to the charges against Whelan.