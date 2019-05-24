Register
24 May 2019
    Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, at the Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Oct.6, 2018

    Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser's Lawyers Track Down His Italy Address - Reports

    The famed Portuguese footballer found himself at the epicentre of a legal scandal in September 2018 after an American woman filed a lawsuit against him, having accused him of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. He has consistently denied the allegations.

    Lawyers for Kathryn Mayorga, who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape, have located the Juventus footballer's address in Turin, Italy, which means he can now be served a summons, the Mirror reported.

    Mayorga's legal team started looking for the Portuguese forward's Italian address back in October 2018 when US police reopened the investigation into rape allegations dating back to 2009.

    The Mirror reported that Ronaldo's attorneys have been trying to have the case dismissed and cited court papers alleging that they had declined to reveal his address.

    "Records go blank when he searches anything for Ronaldo. Property records have been blacked out", the document reportedly reads, referring to the person originally hired to serve the sum­­mons.

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Now that his address has been tracked down, Mayorga's lawyers have reportedly enlisted Italy’s Central Authority to deliver the summons and complaint in the next couple of weeks, once the document is translated.

    Two months ago, Daily Mail reported, citing court papers, that Mayorga's legal team had asked the judge for a 180-day extension and pleaded for permission to serve Ronaldo at one of his business addresses or by publication since they couldn't physically serve him in person.

    The alleged victim also sought permission from the court to publish the complaint and summons in newspapers in Las Vegas and Turin to get the footballer's attention.

    "The publication of the summons in Turin, Italy will come to the attention of the defendant where he reportedly lives and plays soccer with the Juventus Soccer club", the court documents reportedly read.

    Mayorga filed a lawsuit in Clark County in late September, having accused the football superstar of anally raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

    In an interview with Der Spiegel, she alleged that she met the then-Manchester United player at a night club and they moved to his luxury suite, where the footballer came on to her despite her protests and screams to stop.

    Der Spiegel’s journalists claimed that evidence of the alleged rape had been documented and photographed – Mayorga showed up at a police station and went through a rape kit examination, although refused to disclose the name of the assailant at the time.

    In this file photo dated Saturday, June 30, 2018, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid it is announced Tuesday July 10, 2018, to join Italian club Juventus, bringing to an end a hugely successful nine-year spell in Spain
    Mayorga didn’t seek to come forward with her story, purportedly being “terrified of retaliation” from Ronaldo, and hired a lawyer back in 2010 to negotiate an out-of-court settlement. She pledged never to go public with her allegations in exchange for $375,000.

    Las Vegas authorities investigated her complaint in 2009, but ultimately backed off after the alleged victim failed to provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description. In September 2018, the police reopened a criminal investigation into the case, following up on fresh information.

    The footballer has consistently denied the rape allegations as “fake news”, and said that despite his eagerness to clear his name, he would not “feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense”.

