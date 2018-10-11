Register
10:26 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Juventus - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - September 23, 2018 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match

    Cristiano Ronaldo's Attorney Says Docs on Rape Claims Were Forged by Hackers

    © REUTERS / Ciro De Luca
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Las Vegas police have reopened an investigation into the alleged rape brought by Kathryn Mayorga, who claimed that the Juventus ace, Cristiano Ronaldo, assaulted her in a hotel penthouse nine years ago – something the footballer has consistently denied.

    In a freshly released statement, lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo have said documents that allegedly show the footballer acknowledging he had non-consensual sex with Kathryn Mayorga had been altered and fabricated by hackers.

    “The documents which purportedly contain statements by Mr. Ronaldo and have been reported in the media are complete fabrications. It is my understanding that in 2015, dozens of entities [including law firms] across many different industries throughout Europe were hacked and their electronic data was stolen and captured by a cybercriminal,” a statement by Peter S. Christiansen, who was hired by Ronaldo after Mayorga came forward with her rape claims, read.

    READ MORE: Ronaldo Insists Rape Case, On-Field Troubles are a Ruse by Ex-Club Real Madrid

    The documents referred to by the lawyers were unearthed online in late September, with German newspaper Der Spiegel publishing Mayorga’s exclusive interview about the alleged sexual encounter.

    “This hacker attempted to sell this data, and one media outlet has now irresponsibly published the stolen documents, significant portions of which were altered and/or completely fabricated,” Christiansen added.

    In this file photo dated Saturday, June 30, 2018, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid it is announced Tuesday July 10, 2018, to join Italian club Juventus, bringing to an end a hugely successful nine-year spell in Spain
    © AP Photo / Francisco Sec
    Nike Expresses Concern Over Rape Allegations Against Cristiano Ronaldo
    The attorney further lambasted other media outlets for supporting “such an elaborate and deliberate defamation campaign based on stolen, easily manipulated digital documents.”

    Speaking on behalf of his client, Christiansen reiterated that the Portuguese footballer had always insisted that his 2009 sexual relationship with Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel was “consensual in nature.”

    The lawyer, however, stressed that Ronaldo didn’t deny the existence of a non-disclosure agreement, reached in 2010 with Mayorga.

    “Far from any admission of guilt or any ulterior motive, Mr. Ronaldo was advised to privately resolve the allegations against him in order to avoid the inevitable attempts that are now being made to destroy a reputation that has been built upon hard work, athleticism and honor,” the statement read.

    READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Left Out of Portugal’s Autumn Squad Amid Rape Allegations

    Following the publication of the aforementioned statements, The Guardian cited Der Spiegel’s response, defending their investigation into the alleged sexual assault: “The statement that was issued by Peter Christiansen on behalf of Cristiano Ronaldo presents the usual path that Mr. Ronaldo and his lawyers have taken in the past when unsuccessfully fighting our investigative work.”

    “We stand by our reporting. Our story is carefully researched. We have hundreds of documents from different sources that substantiate our reporting. We have no reason to believe that those documents are not authentic. Furthermore, as always and before publishing every single article, we have meticulously fact-checked our information and had it legally reviewed,” the statement read.

    Der Spiegel journalists have been tweeting documents allegedly related to the case, namely a purported questionnaire, in which Ronald seems to partly admit that he had sex with Mayorga without her consent…

    …as well as the alleged police report from June 13, 2009, when the woman called the police to report sexual assault…

    …and the alleged out-of-court hush agreement, under which Ronaldo ostensibly paid Mayorga $375,000 not to disclose the details of their encounter:

    The alleged incident took place in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 after Ronaldo and Mayorga met at a night club and moved to his luxurious suite; the woman claims that the footballer came on to her despite her protests and screams to stop, and purportedly raped her. Las Vegas police have since reopened the probe into her claims, with Mayorga also bringing a civil case against Ronaldo.

    READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser's Lawyers Reportedly Probing Three More Claims

    The footballer has vehemently denied the allegations in a series of tweets:

    Tags:
    defamation, hacker, police, lawsuit, probe, investigation, sexual assault, claims, rape, Kathryn Mayorga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Las Vegas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse