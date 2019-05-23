Sputnik Expands Its Presence in Africa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sputnik news agency and radio has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Congo’s national broadcaster, RTNC (Radio Television Nationale Congolaise). The signing ceremony took place in Moscow on Thursday as part of the Congolese delegation’s visit to Russia.

The document was signed by Sergei Kochetkov, Rossiya Segodnya First Deputy Editor-in-Chief, and Ernest Kabila Ilunga, Director General of RTNC.

The agreement provides for regular exchanges of news content in English and French, including radio programs, joint projects and events. The parties also agreed to develop bilateral cooperation in the information space to strengthen relations between the two states.

“This is the first agreement Sputnik has signed with a media outlet in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Forging partnerships with African media is one of our agency’s priorities. We hope that our joint work will provide our combined audience with first-hand information about events in Russia and the DRC,” Sergei Kochetkov said.

Ernest Kabila Ilunga commented: “We are very pleased to sign cooperation agreement between our media outlets. We also hope that this partnership will contribute not only to cultural but also economic and trade rapprochement between Russia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo”.

RTNC is one of the largest television and radio companies in the Congo. Its television network covers 70% of the country, while radio broadcasting reaches nine of the 26 Congolese provinces.

