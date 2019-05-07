Sputnik Signs Partnership Agreement With Major Indian News Agency

MOSCOW - Sputnik press service. Sputnik news agency and radio has entered into a cooperation agreement with United News of India (UNI), a leading player on the Indian media market. The document was signed by First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sputnik Sergei Kochetkov and UNI Editor-in-Chief Ashok Upadhyay.

The agreement provides for exchanging news materials in English, as well as carrying out joint media projects aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.

"India is one of our long-standing strategic partners and we pay close attention to the strengthening of ties with the leading players in the Indian media market. I'm sure that our mutual work with UNI both in information exchange and joint projects will be mutually beneficial and fruitful", said Sergei Kochetkov.

Commenting on the pact, the United News of India chief, Mr Ashok Uphadyay, said it was in accordance with the agency's oft-stated desire and campaign against the monopoly of the flow of news by Western agencies. He recalled UNI's long-standing and warm relations with Russian media.

"The ties, the veteran journalist affirmed, would continue to grow and flourish until there were true democratisation and removal of Western bias in the flow of international news".

The agreement with UNI is Sputnik's third partnership with Indian media.

Sputnik to Officially Launch 24/7 Farsi-Language Newswire at Press Conference

Sputnik is one of the largest international media companies offering country-specific and regional multimedia websites in 32 languages, analogue and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English and French in more than 90 cities and online. Sputnik newsfeeds deliver 24/7 content to leading international media around the world in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese and Farsi.

Sputnik's information resources have an audience of over 60 million visitors per month.

The number of Sputnik China subscribers on the popular Weibo social network exceeds 10 million. Over 1,000 people of dozens of nationalities work in 22 editorial centres around the world from Beijing to Montevideo. Sputnik is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group. Sputnik's headquarters are in Moscow.

United News of India, founded in 1961, is one of the largest Indian news agencies, with a wide network of regional bureaus and representative offices around the world. It has round-the-clock news wires in Hindi, English, Urdu and Kannada.