US Threats to Iran Encourage War Industry – Bolivian Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday condemned US threats against Iran and said that Washington's rattling comes from the desire to bolster its military industry.

"We condemn US threatening Iran with war and destruction and its attempt to deploy troops in the Middle East. Imperialism always seeks to keep the military industry at work," Morales wrote on Twitter.

Condenamos las amenazas de guerra y destrucción de #EEUU a #Irán y su intención de desplegar tropas en Oriente Medio. El imperialismo siempre busca hacer funcionar la industria de la guerra. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) May 20, 2019

The remark follows US President Donald Trump's warning made late last week to Iran that a fight against the United States would be its "official end."

On 8 May, Iran announced its own decision to partially discontinue its obligations under the deal. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Iran does not intend to wage war with the United States but will continue to resist Washington.

Since his election in 2016, Trump has antagonised the 2015 international nuclear agreement on Iran and unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal in 2018.

Washington, in turn, continued to impose several rounds of economic sanctions against Tehran and increased its military buildup in the Middle East, deploying Patriot missile defence system and other military hardware on the ground and sending at least seven warships to the Persian Gulf.