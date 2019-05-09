New US Sanctions Over Ukraine Target 6 Individuals, 8 Enterprises - Reports

Over the past five years, the United States has imposed numerous rounds of punitive measures against Russia, after it accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs.

Reuters stated on Thursday that Washington has reportedly introduced new sanctions targeting six individuals and eight entities over the crisis in Ukraine.

However, later in the day, the news agency warned that this information requires further verification and might not be accurate.

In late March, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that the United States will never stop sanctioning Russia because US politics have always been geared in this direction.

In mid-March, the US Treasury Department targeted Moscow with a fresh round of sanctions, on eight Russian individuals and six entities, including shipbuilding and energy companies. The sanctions were introduced over their alleged role in the Ukrainian crisis. Washington stated that the restrictions were imposed in coordination with its allies: the European Union and Canada.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW