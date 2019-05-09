Register
17:15 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) logo

    BDS-Related Groups Have Links to Palestinian Terror Organisation − Reports

    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    World
    Get short URL
    161

    BDS is a global campaign that seeks to exert political, economic and cultural pressure on Israel to end its alleged oppression of Palestinians.

    A number of groups within the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement have been found to have links to a Palestinian organisation outlawed in the United States, Israel, Canada, Australia, and the EU, the Daily Caller reported on Wednesday.

    As per the report, BDS leaders are coordinating with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a Palestinian resistance movement designated by the US State Department as a terrorist organisation.

    Samidoun, a pro-BDS international activist group that advocates the rights of Palestinian prisoners and operates in the US, among other countries, is understood to have "extensive ties" with the PFLP.

    Omar Barghouti listens during an interview with the Associated Press in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Barghouti, a Qatari-born Palestinian who is married to an Israeli woman and leader of the international boycott movement against Israel, on Tuesday accused Israeli authorities of imposing a travel ban on him as retribution for his political activities.
    © AP Photo/ Nasser Nasser
    Co-Founder of BDS Movement Denied US Entry Despite Valid Travel Documents

    Samidoun's international coordinator and coordinator for Europe are said to be PFLP members and have worked with Khaled Barakat, himself a supposed PFLP member and the leader of a campaign to free Ahmad Sa'adat.

    The latter is a long-time PFLP secretary general, who is serving a 30-year prison term for "security-related" political offences and is linked to the 2001 assassination of Israeli Tourism Minister Rehavam Ze'evi (although he was not charged in Ze'evi's case). The Barakat-led campaign insists that Sa'adat was convicted for his political activity and "in his capacity as a Palestinian leader".

    Additionally, a 2017 Samidoun rally in New York reportedly featured a videotaped message from Leila Khaled, the PFLP member notoriously known for hijacking two commercial flights in 1969 and 1970.

    According to the Daily Caller, the PFLP won't dwell upon its coordination with Samidoun in English-language publications, unlike in those written in Arabic.

    READ MORE: Israeli Paper Claims to Have DETAILS of US 'DEAL OF CENTURY' For Middle East

    Samidoun is also believed to be connected to Palestinian-born Belgian activist Mustapha Awad, who was convicted in Israel on terror-related charges. The group reportedly refers to Awad as its activist on its Arabic-language website.

    Meanwhile, its US coordinator, Joe Catron, was found to have met with Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim US lawmaker who openly endorses the BDS movement. Catron also appears to have met with Tawfiq Abu Naim, Hamas's security chief in the Gaza Strip.

    Another BDS-affiliated group suspected of coordination with Palestinian militants is Americans for Palestine (AMP); it helped organise the Catron-Abu Naim meeting, the Daily Caller alleges, and has links to the Islamic Association of Palestine (IAF), a now-defunct US-based non-profit accused of raising money for Hamas.

    Related:

    Putin Congratulates Israel on 71st Anniversary of Independence – Kremlin
    IAF Plans to Buy Israeli Bunker Buster Version of Spice-2000 Bombs – Report
    US Dem Pres. Candidate Slams Israel as 'Racist Regime' Amid Gaza Escalation
    Israel Cancels Plea Deal With Key Witness in Probe Into Submarine Graft Scandal
    GOP Slams Ilhan Omar's Tweet on Israel-Gaza Conflict as Anti-Semitism
    Tags:
    Palestinians, terrorism, Samidoun, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Rashida Tlaib, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse