Trump on Tariffs: US Loses $500bn Trading With China, Not Going to Do it Anymore

The United States has been losing, for many years, 600 to 800 Billion Dollars a year on Trade. With China we lose 500 Billion Dollars. Sorry, we’re not going to be doing that anymore!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2019
The statement comes after Washington promised to increase tariffs on Chinese goods stressing it will also soon impose 25 percent tariffs on other Chinese goods worth $325 billion.
Media outlets later reported that China was mulling over the possibility of scrapping the next round of trade talks, which have been underway for several months.
