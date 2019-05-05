US to Raise Tariffs on $200bn Worth of Chinese Goods to 25% on Friday - Trump

MOSCOW, May 5 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will increase tariffs on Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent starting on Friday, while other goods from China may also fall under duties shortly.

"For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday," Trump wrote on Twitter.

For 10 months, China has been paying Tariffs to the USA of 25% on 50 Billion Dollars of High Tech, and 10% on 200 Billion Dollars of other goods. These payments are partially responsible for our great economic results. The 10% will go up to 25% on Friday. 325 Billions Dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

​Washington will also soon impose 25 percent tariffs on other Chinese goods worth $325 billion, the president noted.

"The Tariffs paid to the USA have had little impact on product cost, mostly borne by China. The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!" Trump underlined.

READ MORE: US Urges China to Address IP Concerns or Face New Tariffs — Trade Representative

The statement comes after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin travelled to Beijing to discuss the remaining issues left between the two states on their ongoing trade talks agenda.

During these bilateral consultations, Washington and Beijing are trying to work out a mutually acceptable trade agreement that would put an end to an almost year-long tariff war between the world's largest economies.

China and the United States have been engaged in a trade dispute since last June, when Trump announced the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the over $400 billion US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW