Earlier this week, a London court sentenced Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breaching bail by going into hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012.

UN rights experts expressed concern on Friday over the detention terms of the famous whistleblower. According to the experts, Assange is being kept in Belmarsh Prison "as if he were convicted for a serious criminal offence".

The experts concluded that the terms appeared "to contravene the principles of necessity and proportionality".

On 2 May, a London court sentenced Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breaching the conditions of his bail by going into hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012. Assange appeared in court for a second time later that day for a hearing on Washington's request to send him to the US.

However, according to a RIA Novosti correspondent, Washington failed to provide complete information regarding the publisher's extradition, therefore, the UK court ordered it to present documents by 12 June.

Assange was arrested by UK authorities on 11 April at the request of the US government, with the latter demanding his extradition. The whistleblower now faces extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to break into a government computer to leak classified information. According to media reports, he is likely to face additional charges if extradited to the United States.