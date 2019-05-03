Ecuador's Court Remands Swedish National Linked to Assange in Custody

Ola Bini, 37, was detained on suspicions of having a role in hacking government computer systems, in the wake of the arrest of Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Ecuador’s Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo reportedly said Bini had visited the embassy over 10 times.
READ MORE: Assange's Only Hope Is ‘Massive Public Pressure' on British Politicians
Assange was arrested after having spent nearly seven years in the embassy. The WikiLeaks founder, who has become famous for leaking classified US government data, may now face extradition to the United States on charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)