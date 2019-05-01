Talks With China To Continue in Washington Next Week - US Treasury Secretary

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Washington's trade talks with Beijing are in “final laps”. The statement came as the world’s two biggest economies are nine months into a trade spat after US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of imports of Chinese goods.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said in a statement that talks between the US and China will continue in Washington next week.

Writing on his Twitter page, Mnuchin also touted what he described as “productive meetings” in Beijing that he and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

.@USTradeRep Ambassador Lighthizer and I just concluded productive meetings with China’s Vice Premier Liu He. We will continue our talks in Washington, D.C. next week. pic.twitter.com/Y7vYW72a6e — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) 1 мая 2019 г.

On Monday, Mnuchin and Lighthizer travelled to Beijing to grapple with the remaining issues between the US and China on their ongoing trade talks.

The visit came a day after Mnuchin told The New York Times that “we’re getting into the final laps” as far as the talks are concerned.

According to Mnuchin, both countries were eager to reach an agreement and the talks were reaching a point where they could either produce a deal or end with no agreement.

He, however, declined to predict whether the negotiations would come to a close by the end of June, nor whether US President Donald Trump would slap more tariffs on China in the case if the trade talks end without a deal.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that he believed the United States would emerge from its trade dispute with China as a winner, no matter what happens as a result of the continued bilateral negotiations over a trade deal.

“We’re going to win either way. We either win by getting a deal or we win by not getting a deal,” Trump said during a visit to a business roundtable in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Beijing and Washington have been engaged in a trade dispute since June 2018, when Trump announced that the United States would subject $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the over $400 billion US-Chinese trade deficit.

Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs.