WikiLeaks Lawyers to Visit Assange in UK Jail in Coming Days

Assange lived at the Ecuadorian embassy in London for almost seven years before his asylum was revoked. This led to his arrest by the UK police for jumping bail in Westminster Magistrate's Court.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has access to his lawyers, who will visit him in a UK prison in the coming days, the whistleblowing organization said on Wednesday.

We confirm Julian Assange has access to his lawyers, is now speaking with them regularly and will have an in person visit in the coming days. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) 24 апреля 2019 г.

​On Monday, Assange’s mother wrote on Twitter that her son had been kept in isolation at the high-security prison Belmarsh in southeast London, being unable to receive any visits, even those from his lawyers. She also referred to the prison as "UK's Guantanamo."READ MORE: Assange Put 'Through Hell' as Quito Tried to 'Break Him Down', Ex-Diplomat Says

Julian Assange is facing extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to break in a government computer to leak classified information.

Washington now has until 12 June to provide UK authorities with all necessary documents for Assange's extradition. The next hearing in Assange's case is set to take place on 2 May.

Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks published a large number of classified documents, including some that exposed abuses of power and war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.