15:51 GMT +322 April 2019
    In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange peers through the window prior to speaking on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London

    Assange Put 'Through Hell' as Quito Tried to 'Break Him Down', Ex-Diplomat Says

    World
    0 03

    Ecuador’s Ambassador to the UK Jaime Marchan previously claimed that Julian Assange, who had been holed up in the country’s London embassy for seven years until his 11 April arrest, put excrement on the walls as part of his “daily protests”. His lawyer blasted the allegations, saying they were made as a pretext to force him out of the premises.

    In an interview with Sky News, the former Consul of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Fidel Narvaez, has accused staffers of putting Julian Assange through “hell” in a bid to boot out the whistleblower by “breaking him down”.

    “The last year was hell for Julian in that embassy. I was there the first months of the last year and I witnessed when Julian was told that he would no longer be allowed to have internet or access to the phone and wouldn’t be able to have visitors. The strategy was very clear – break him down. The government didn’t know how to end the asylum and face the catastrophic historical shame for doing that”.

    The former senior diplomat, who worked at the London embassy for six of the seven years that Assange resided there, in fact, denied the claims by the Ecuadorian government that the journalist didn’t clean up after himself, his cat, and smeared excrement on the walls.

    “Julian had a respectful relationship with staff, diplomats, and administrative staff. I don’t recall a single incident when he disrespected someone until I left in July 2018. He was 100% respectful. Clean and tidy? What is clean and tidy? Did he put the dishes in the dishwasher? Probably not at weekends. Is that a crime?” Narvaez continued.

    He has as well explained Assange’s decision not to go to Sweden back in 2012, where he was being probed in a sexual assault case, saying that the WikiLeaks founder was concerned over a possible extradition to the United States for leaking confidential government data.

    “I consider him my friend. He’s provided a big service to all of us. It doesn’t matter if we like him or not. It doesn’t matter if he puts the dishes in the dishwasher or looks after the cat well. I stand by Julian. I believe him”, Narvaez said.

    The diplomat's interview comes nearly two weeks after Ecuador’s Ambassador to the UK Jaime Marchan claimed that Assange’s relationship with the embassy staff deteriorated towards the end of his asylum to an extent that he smeared faeces on the walls.

    “When Assange wanted to be unpleasant, he put excrement on the walls and underwear with excrement in the lavatory. We had to remind him to flush the toilet and clean the dishes. He had to be reminded of normal standards of behaviour all the time”, Marchan told the Daily Mail.

    He went on to say that the personnel was ostensibly so irritated with him, they kicked out his cat for failing to clean up its mess, and they were suspicious that it “may carry a device to spy on us”.

    In this Aug. 18, 2014, file photo, Ecuador's Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino, left, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange speak during a news conference inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
    Ecuador Giving Up Assange Shows Country Turning Into ‘US Vassal’ – Former FM
    Addressing Marchan’s allegations, Assange’s lawyer Jennifer Robinson said that Quito made those claims to “justify the unlawful and extraordinary act of letting police come inside an embassy”.

    Assange had been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for seven years until 11 April when he was arrested by UK police after Quito withdrew his asylum status for alleged “repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols”.

    Hours after being dragged out of the embassy, the whistleblower was taken to a London court, where he was convicted of skipping bail in the UK after a 2012 extradition order to Sweden, where he was being investigated over sexual assault charges.

    The UK judge added that the US must present all the necessary documents regarding an extradition request for Assange by 12 June.

    Julian Assange's photo attached to the statue of Joan of Arc in Toulouse, France
    Statue of Joan of Arc Disguised as Assange Amid Yellow Vests Rallies in Toulouse (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    The US Department of Justice likewise announced charges against the Australian-born publisher and journalist, having accused him of conspiring with Chelsea Manning, a former US Army intelligence analyst, to break into US government computers and steal classified data in 2010.

    Assange, who rose to worldwide prominence after his website WikiLeaks published Iraq and Afghanistan war logs, US State Department cables and Guantanamo Bay secrets, received asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden.

    He has repeatedly denied sexual assault allegations in Sweden, insisting that they were politically motivated and designed to have him extradited to the United States since the charges followed the leak of classified documents.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

