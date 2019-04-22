WikiLeaks Announces 'Defend Assange From US Extradition' Meeting in London

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Julian Assange defence committee will organise a public meeting in London on 26 April to garner support for the WikiLeaks founder and send a strong message against his possible extradition to the United States, the whistleblowing organization announced on Monday.
The public meeting dubbed "Defend Julian Assange From US Extradition will "discuss and strategise grassroots solidarity for the WikiLeaks publisher," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.
The meeting will take place at the head office of UK trade union Unite the Union, Unite House, 128 Theobalds Road, Holborn, London.
Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks published a large number of classified documents, including some that exposed abuses of power and war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
