WikiLeaks Announces 'Defend Assange From US Extradition' Meeting in London

Julian Assange lived at the Ecuadorian embassy in London for almost seven years before his asylum was revoked which resulted in his arrest earlier in April by the UK police for jumping bail in Westminster Magistrate's Court.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Julian Assange defence committee will organise a public meeting in London on 26 April to garner support for the WikiLeaks founder and send a strong message against his possible extradition to the United States, the whistleblowing organization announced on Monday.

The public meeting dubbed "Defend Julian Assange From US Extradition will "discuss and strategise grassroots solidarity for the WikiLeaks publisher," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

​

The meeting will take place at the head office of UK trade union Unite the Union, Unite House, 128 Theobalds Road, Holborn, London.

© AP Photo / John Stillwell Ecuador Giving Up Assange Shows Country Turning Into ‘US Vassal’ – Former FM

If extradited to the United States, Assange could face up to five years in prison based on the current indictment — a single count of computer intrusion conspiracy. However, former CIA case officer Philip Giraldi told Sputnik that Washington could impose additional charges on Assange after he was extradited, including espionage act violations punishable by death.

Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks published a large number of classified documents, including some that exposed abuses of power and war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.