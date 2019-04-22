Trump Says Cain Withdraws Nomination for Federal Reserve Board

Earlier in April, Trump decided to nominate Herman Cain to serve on the seven-member Federal Reserve Board.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in a message on Monday that he decided not to nominate Herman Cain to be a member of Federal Reserve Board.

"My friend Herman Cain… has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. " Trump said via Twitter.

READ MORE: Is the FBI Spying on Your Favorite Politician?

Herman Cain is the chairman and CEO of Godfather's Pizza. He sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.

Mr Cain also served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City from 1992 to 1996.