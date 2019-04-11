Is the FBI Spying on Your Favorite Politician?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon discuss United States Attorney General William Barr claiming the FBI spied on the Trump 2016 campaign, the partisan support and unchecked nature of the FISA courts, and the shocking reach of the US intelligence community into electoral politics.

In the second segment, human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab joins the show to talk about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu winning re-election, the impacts of the Israeli elections on Palestinians, and what a victory by the right-wing coalition says about the Israeli populace.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the Congressional hearings on online hate speech, Youtube turning off comments on the live feed of the hearings due to racist hate speech, the absurdity of Turning Points USA's Candace Owens testifying, and later the revelations that Google has been blacklisting certain websites on their search engine.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute to talk about fires at 3 Black churches in Louisiana, Candace Owens denying the existence of a GOP 'Southern strategy', the moneyed interests behind Democrats not seeking the impeachment of Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders' updated "Medicare for All" plan and the upcoming release of his tax returns, Herman Cain's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board, the latest around Julian Assange and Atlanta Archbishop Wilton Gregory becoming the first African-America archbishop of Washington DC.

