Trump Not Worried About Impeachment in Light of Mueller Report

Several Democrats in Congress have claimed that the Mueller report of the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion during the 2016 US presidential election campaign has shown evidence that Trump obstructed justice.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he is not worried about the possibility of being impeached in Congress in light of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"Not even a little bit," Trump was quoted in a White House press pool report as saying.

The Mueller report, released by the Justice Department on Tuesday, found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russia. However, Mueller described ten episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

US Attorney General said on Thursday that the evidence provided in the Mueller report was insufficient to raise Trump’s actions to the level of obstruction of justice offence.

The probe lasted between May 2017 and March 2019 and cost over 25 million in US taxpayer dollars in 16 months, according to three statements of expenditures, with a fourth one likely to come later.

The former FBI chief also claimed that Russia had meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Moscow insists that the report did not contain "any substantiated evidence" of Russian meddling.