Register
19:33 GMT +322 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans

    Dems Would Like to See Impeachment, but Focus is Defeating Trump in 2020 – Prof

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Bachman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    On Friday, Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the House to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so. Sputnik has discussed this with Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University.

    Sputnik: Elizabeth Warren, the first Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election, called for Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Most analysts agree that the possibility of impeachment is very low. What is she aiming for?

    Cal Jillson: I think she's aiming to galvanise the Democratic base. There are a lot of Democrats that believe that President Trump should be impeached, but the leadership of the Democratic Party, particularly in the House Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer realise that impeachment proceedings will take up a great deal of time and would never succeed at trial in the Senate. So since there's no prospect of President Trump actually being impeached, leading Democrats generally don't support beginning that process although some of them will call for it as a way to acknowledge the concern among Democrats over the Trump administration.

    Sputnik: Warren called for extreme measures in response to the revelations. What measures are in reserve if not impeachment?

    Cal Jillson: Well, I think that what will happen is that the Democratic controlled House of Representatives, through a number of its committees, including the Judiciary Committee and the Intelligence Committee will hold hearings and will call in past and current Trump administration officials, including Attorney General Barr and Special Counsel Mueller to testify and to clarify parts of the Mueller Report that remain unclear, and to explain the rationale for not indicting President Trump on obstruction of justice charges and indicting members of his campaign, if not him, for collusion with Russia during the 2016 election meddling issues.

    READ MORE: Journo: Dems Wasted Years on Attempted Coup of Democratically Elected President

    Sputnik: Can we evaluate the claim as an attempt to affect the Democratic Party ratings before the 2020 elections?

    Cal Jillson: Well, I think many Americans and Democrats in particular, though not the Trump administration, are worried about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.They want an inquiry into it. They want to put policies in place that would make it less effective should it happen again in the 2020 election. So I think that candidates like Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic candidates will call out the Trump administration for not securing the American elections as we approach the next election in 2020.

    Sputnik: Do you think the investigation, if it takes place, can really increase Warren's personal rating or the party's in general?

    Cal Jillson: I think that Elizabeth Warren is one of the top three or four candidates for the Democratic nomination at this point. She is a well-known Senator. She has raised enough money to run a significant campaign, but she's not one of the more galvanising figures in the field, if you think about Mayor Pete (Buttigieg), Beto O'Rourke. She doesn't have quite the personality that they do and we will have to wait and see when former Vice President Joe Biden gets in the race, whether Elizabeth Warren remains one of the top 4 or 5 candidates along with Senator Bernie Sanders, Biden, her and Kamala Harris of California is also a leading candidate.

    Sputnik: In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Democratic leaders in both the US House and Senate rejected the Justice Department's offer to view a less-redacted version of the Mueller Report. Why?

    Cal Jillson: The Mueller Report was 440 pages or so long, about 10% of it was redacted or blocked out. Attorney General Barr gave reasons for that and those reasons are in large part legitimate, but Democratic leaders believe that they should be able to see the whole report including the redacted elements in order to form a full judgment about the questions they have about President Trump and his campaign's conduct in the 2016 election. And they don't want to see just some of the redacted parts and they don't want to see it under conditions that would not allow them to describe it, or to speak to it, or to release parts of the redacted version. So they're going to try to get the entire Mueller Report so that they can read it unredacted and even release it to the American public. They may well have to go to court to get parts of the Mueller Report that were grand jury testimony redacted. Tthey're never going to get parts of the report that deal with intelligence community sources and methods. That would be legitimately secret, but they want to see as much of it as possible under the conditions that would allow them to describe what they saw and perhaps even release it.

    Sputnik: A number of Democrats already say the evidence against Trump is not enough to forcibly eject the president from office. Party leaders fear the move can cost the party the House. How much can the issue divide the Democratic Party and polarize the American society?

    Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton pause during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016
    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Mueller Report Backfired on Dems, Sent Ominous Signal to the Clintons – Analyst
    Cal Jillson: Well I think the issue of impeachment will divide the Democratic Party to some extent. Certainly within the Congress there will be members of the Democratic Party who will wish to move to impeachment even just as a form of full public inquiry into what happened in the 2016 elections and afterwards but the Democratic leadership, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker in particular, and her leadership team believe the Democrats have other important substantive policy business to perform and if they were engaged in impeachment it would not allow those policy issues to be addressed. So I don't expect impeachment in the House, and I think that Democrats in the country are more focused on beating President Trump for re-election in 2020 than they are on impeachment. Even if many Democrats would like to see impeachment they understand that impeachment is not a good political strategy as they approach the 2020 election. So I think while lots of Democrats wouldn't mind seeing impeachment they know that it would be a double-edged sword, it would have both costs and benefits to the party, and their focus is principally on the election itself and trying to pick a candidate that can defeat President Trump.

    Tags:
    Mueller Report, impeachment, Elizabeth Warren, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    World's Most Creepy Places: Tourism for Thrill-seekers
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse