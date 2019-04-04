Turkey’s Move to Buy S-400 is ‘National Decision’ - Stoltenberg

The NATO ministerial meeting that takes place on 4 April will mark the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, an intergovernmental military bloc’s 70th anniversary.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are making opening remarks at the Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Ministers in Washington, DC on 4 April.

The event takes place after strong criticism from Donald Trump, who has recently questioned NATO's necessity in relation to his government's foreign policy.

Turkey's move to buy Russian air defence systems is a "national decision", but NATO members may discuss the issue on the margins of an alliance ministerial meeting in Washington, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated.

"It is a national decision of each NATO ally to determine its own capabilities", Stoltenberg told reporters when asked whether he sees any potential resolution on Ankara's plans to buy the S-400.

Stoltenberg acknowledged that this "an issue of great disagreement between NATO allies".

He noted that the alliance provides a platform to resolve such issues.

"NATO provides [military] support to Turkey," Stoltenberg said. Such support includes missile and air defence capabilities, he added.

NATO ministers are not planning to discuss the S-400 issue in Washington but the matter could be raised on the sidelines of the ministerial, Stoltenberg said.