US Revives Strategy of Unpredictable Troop Deployment to Europe – Report

This comes after the Pentagon deployed a group of US F-15 tactical fighters to Poland for drills, which Washington claimed underscores the US commitment to security in the region and is not related to any current world event.

The US military is reviving its strategy of rapid troop deployment to Europe, used during the Cold War, the Stars and Stripes reports.

The newspaper referred to a recent deployment of 1,500 US brigade soldiers to western Poland for military exercises, in a move that was “reminiscent of the Cold War, when no-notice mobilisations were a main feature of the military’s strategy for countering the old Soviet Union”.

READ MORE: Poland Buying US Rocket Artillery to 'Guarantee Country's Security' — Minister

The US army is now “relearning the art of snap deployments as it adapts to a new Pentagon strategy — known as Dynamic Force Employment — that calls upon the military as a whole to keep adversaries off balance with more unpredictable troop movements”, the newspaper noted.

The outlet quoted Maj. Gen. John Gronski, deputy commanding general for the Army National Guard at US Army Europe, as saying the US military is “going to see this on a regular basis” and that it will be unpredictable for any adversary.

“That is good for our national security. This is all about deterrence and readiness”, Gronski added.

READ MORE: US Could Reach Deal With Poland on American Military Base Within 1 Year — DoD

© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis NATO to Pay for New US Armor Depot in Poland

The remarks came after the Pentagon said that US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles, aircrew and support personnel had been deployed from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England to Powdiz Air Base in Poland to participate in the exercise Rapid Panther.

Last year, the Polish Defence Ministry stated that Warsaw was ready to pay $1.5-2 billion for the deployment of a permanent US military base to host a permanent US armoured division in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, underscored in late January that Moscow has repeatedly said that it sees NATO’s eastward expansion as “a relic of the Cold War, an ill-informed and destructive military and political strategy”.