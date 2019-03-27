All Options On Table When It Comes to Getting Russia Out of Venezuela - Trump

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "all options" were open when it comes to getting Russia out of Venezuela.
"Russia has to get out," Trump told reporters during a meeting with the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.
When asked how he would make Russia leave, Trump said: "We'll see. All options are open."
The source added that there was "nothing mysterious" about it because the visit was directly related to contracts that had been signed by the two countries years ago.
Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis for around two months, after the leader of the country's opposition, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.
