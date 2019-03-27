All Options On Table When It Comes to Getting Russia Out of Venezuela - Trump

Earlier in the week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the US would not stand by with respect to Russia's actions in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that "all options" were open when it comes to getting Russia out of Venezuela.

"Russia has to get out," Trump told reporters during a meeting with the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

When asked how he would make Russia leave, Trump said: "We'll see. All options are open."

A group of Russian military personnel arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Saturday to take part in consultations with the country's government officials on bilateral defence industry cooperation, a diplomatic source in Caracas told Sputnik.

The source added that there was "nothing mysterious" about it because the visit was directly related to contracts that had been signed by the two countries years ago.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis for around two months, after the leader of the country's opposition, Juan Guaido, illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.