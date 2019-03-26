US, Brazil Not Mulling Use of Military Force in Venezuela - Reports

Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said Tuesday, cited by Reuters, that Washington and Brazil do not consider to use a military force in Venezuela, adding that he hopes to find a peaceful solution for a crisis-torn country.

"That's not a hypothesis we're considering. Brazil is looking forward to a peaceful and swift solution to the crisis in Venezuela", Fernando Azevedo was quoted as saying by Reuters as he met his American counterpart at the Pentagon.

Last Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would discuss with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro the possibility of military intervention in Venezuela, adding that all options remain on the table.

However, US Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliot Abrams denied earlier that the Trump administration was pursuing the path of military intervention in Venezuela. Similarly, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday that Washington is not seeking to reach a military resolution of the crisis in Venezuela.

Long-standing tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalated earlier this year when opposition leader Juan Guaido on 23 January proclaimed himself to be the country’s interim president. The United States and its allies immediately recognized Guaido. Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and several other countries continue to recognize constitutionally elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the country’s only legitimate leader.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has accused Washington of attempting to conduct a coup d’etat in Venezuela.

Earlier in March, Venezuela suffered its worst power outage in history, when as many as 20 states were left without power. Venezuela's national electricity supplier, Corpoelec, said that the incident had been caused by an act of "sabotage" at the Guri hydroelectric power plant, which generates electricity for nearly all of the country.

Caracas also accused Washington, which is supporting the country's opposition seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power, of standing behind the alleged attack on the country's main electricity grid. The United States has, in turn, refuted the accusations.