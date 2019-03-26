US, Brazil Not Mulling Use of Military Force in Venezuela - Reports

"That's not a hypothesis we're considering. Brazil is looking forward to a peaceful and swift solution to the crisis in Venezuela", Fernando Azevedo was quoted as saying by Reuters as he met his American counterpart at the Pentagon.
Last Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he would discuss with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro the possibility of military intervention in Venezuela, adding that all options remain on the table.
However, US Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliot Abrams denied earlier that the Trump administration was pursuing the path of military intervention in Venezuela. Similarly, US Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday that Washington is not seeking to reach a military resolution of the crisis in Venezuela.
Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and has accused Washington of attempting to conduct a coup d’etat in Venezuela.
Caracas also accused Washington, which is supporting the country's opposition seeking to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power, of standing behind the alleged attack on the country's main electricity grid. The United States has, in turn, refuted the accusations.
